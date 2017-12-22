Savannah Fire issues holiday safety reminders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There have been 18 structure fires since the holiday season began on November 20, according to Savannah Fire.

But the dangers go beyond house fires. The department has responded to a total of 73 fires in the last 33 days.

Of those fires, Savannah Fire says 13 were cooking related, one was a chimney fire, 13 were vehicle or equipment fires and 28 involved trash, grass or outdoor rubbish.

Fires tend to increase during the holiday season, between November 20 to January 2.

As a visual reminder to be mindful of fire hazards, the department has placed a fire safety wreath outside of Savannah Fire Headquarters.

Each time there is a structure fire, a green bulb is replaced with red bulbs.

To prevent more bulbs from changing, the fire department has issued the following fire safety tips:

Candles: Never leave them unattended if lit, place them in stable holders, use LED candles if possible

Kitchen: Keep a pot holder with you as a visual reminder of cooking/baking food, set a timer to check food

Turkey fry: Stand watch over fryer, completely thaw turkey before frying, check manufacturer’s directions & oil levels, use fryers outdoors at least 10 feet away from buildings, awnings, and carports

Lights: Use clips, not nails or staples when hanging, do not leave them up for more than 90 days, do not use strands with loose, damaged or missing bulbs

Trees: Water trees daily, throw out when tree becomes dry, keep trees three feet from heat sources (fireplaces, space heaters, candles or vents), make sure artificial tree is flame-retardant

Fireplace: Inspect/clean off flammable buildup before use, use fireplace screen, only burn seasoned wood, never burn wrapping paper

Children: place candles/open flames on stable surfaces to prevent knock-overs, keep matches, lighters and candles in locked cabinet, keep kids away from stove or hot appliances

Smoke alarm: install alarms on every level of home, replace batteries and alarms over 10 years old

Savannah Fire is available to check smoke detectors. Firefighters will install detectors and change batteries at no charge to Savannah residents.

Just call 912-651-6757 to set up an appointment.