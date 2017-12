SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new arena.

A nearly $3 million contract was awarded to a firm on Dec. 21 to help with the management design and construction. At a cost of $140 million it will be the largest and most expensive capital project the city has ever built.

The arena will be located on West Gwinnett Street and will have 9,000 seats, luxury boxes, skyboxes, and VIP seating.

The council will request public input in January.