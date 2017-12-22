Our Hometown: Christmas Cookies, Sweets & Tea Fundraiser to benefit Shelter From The Rain

Just in time for the holidays– Here’s your chance to stock up on stocking stuffers while helping out a great cause!

Join Shelter from the Rain and Kitchen Vixen as they come together for their Christmas Cookies, Sweets and Tea Fundraiser.

This Saturday, December 23– 10% of all Kitchen Vixen’s sales will go to Shelter From the Rain, Inc. a local non-profit that assists single mothers in need.

Kitchen Vixen makes unique, handcrafted cookies from scratch and decorated by hand.

Pastries and tea will also be available, as well as Sugarplums!

Petite Afternoon Tea is $12 per person.

Don’t need a stocking stuffer? You can always stop by to make a donation– 100-percent will go directly to Shelter from the Rain to buy items mothers need to have a happy holiday with their little ones!

It all takes place from 10 am to 4 pm at 426 E. 31st Street.

