Meet this week’s Perfect Pets available at Humane Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time to meet this week’s Perfect Pets available for adoption at Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

JINGER

This time of year we all need something spicy and warm. This week’s Perfect Pet could be the perfect addition to you home for the holidays. Meet Jinger. She’s a laid back 4 year old who loves hanging out with kids and cats. The volunteers at the Humane Society say she’s a little picky about dog friends, but can warm up to them. Jinger loves to run around and play. She is also crate trained.

WREATH

Meet Wreath. He’s a 5-month-old hoping to have a very meow-y Christmas with his future family!

CANDY CANE

Your Christmas tree wouldn’t be complete without this festive kitty! Meet Candy Cane!

This snow-white 3-year-old sweetie is looking for a family to show off her warm-loving personality to this holiday season!