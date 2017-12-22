Liberty County marks Homeless Remembrance Day

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service Published:

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A vigil for the homeless took place Thursday night, Dec. 21, in Liberty County at Bradwell Park in Hinesville. The event was to mark Homeless Remembrance Day.

Roughly 66 homeless people throughout the state of Georgia have died this year. Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter to draw attention to the fact that homeless people could spend up to 14 hours in darkness and cold.

Jim McIntosh, President of the Liberty Regional Homeless Coalition  said, “This is our way of showing them some love and remembering them and the suffering that they went through.”

You can help by donating to the coalition. McIntosh says the one item people who are homeless need the most is socks, If you’d like to help,  visit their Facebook page. 

