How you can get involved over the holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, GA- While many people are looking forward to spending time with families over the holiday weekend, there are so many opportunities to help families in need.

Here is what’s going on Christmas weekend:

FRIDAY 12/22:

Union Mission served a hot meal to dozens of needy families. The Low Country Community Church in Bluffton also provided clothing, blankets, toiletries and other supplies to the hungry and homeless.

SATURDAY 12/23:

Kitchen Vixen is putting on a “Christmas Cookie, Sweets & Tea Fundraiser” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 10% of sales will go to Shelter from the Rain, a local nonprofit that helps single moms. 100% of donations will go to the charity. For more information, click here.

Feed the Hungry is donating toys to families in need at the National Guard Armory at 4 p.m. You can help give out toys or serve a hot meal to the homeless. For more information, click here.

MONDAY 12/25:

Help serve food at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fellowship Hall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.