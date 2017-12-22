Georgia game ranch closes; home of Groundhog Day forecaster

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — The game ranch that’s home to Georgia’s four-legged Groundhog Day forecaster has closed. The state Department of Natural Resources tells news outlets it will help find new homes for wildlife including the groundhog called General Beauregard Lee.

DNR officials say the Yellow River Game Ranch’s owner told them Wednesday that he’d closed the facility in Lilburn, 17 miles (28 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that owner Codi Reeves hasn’t answered requests for comment.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had repeatedly cited the facility, but a spokesman says the agency did not have any pending enforcement actions against it.

WSB-TV reports that “closed” signs were posted late last week.

Former owner Art Rilling tells WXIA-TV the groundhog would be welcome on his property.