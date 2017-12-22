Elderly couple tells police 60 lbs of pot was ‘for Christmas presents’

YORK, Neb. (NBC News) — An elderly couple, both in their 80s, was arrested in Nebraska this week after police found 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana in their car.

Officials with the York County Sheriff’s Department pulled them over for driving over the center line and failing to signal.

As police got closer to the vehicle they smelled a strong marijuana odor.

Canine units were called and deputies searched the vehicle and found 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron told the police the marijuana was for Christmas presents.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $300,000.

The couple told police they are from Clearlake Oaks, California and were headed to Vermont.