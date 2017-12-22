Driver wrecks on Truman, takes good Samaritan’s car with dog inside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A one vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes of the Truman Parkway near Victory Drive around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, a white Lexus crashed into a guardrail on Truman Parkway. Soon after, a driver in a white Hyandai Sonata stopped to assist.

When the occupant of the Sonata got out of the vehicle to help the driver of the damaged vehicle, the driver of the Lexus got into the Sonata and drove away. A dog was inside the Sonata at the time of the auto theft.

According to police, the Sonata was recovered around 8:15 a.m. in a parking lot at Memorial Health Medical Center. The dog was inside and was not injured.

The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.