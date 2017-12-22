Community Corner: Divine Rest addresses the hardships of homelessness

For nearly 10 years, one local organization has been going out to meet the needs of people in our community. Divine Rest, Inc. is a non-profit whose mission is to help those who are homeless and have fallen on tough times. Georgette Jackson is the founder. She joins us with more.

Join Divine Rest Saturday, January 27, for their fourth annual masquerade party, “Unmask the Dream.’

Proceeds will go towards purchasing a home to house women.

More details here.

“Unmask the Dream”

Saturday, January 27

6 pm – 11 pm

Elks Lodge

183 Wilshire Blvd

Formal/semi-formal

Tickets: $50

(912) 441-5564