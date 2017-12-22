Celebrate the season with Coastal Jazz Association

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What better way to celebrate the season than with the smooth sounds of jazz?

The Coastal Jazz Association’s annual Christmas Concert and Jam Session is coming up on Monday night.

The concert has been a holiday staple in the Hostess City for nearly 50 years.

It began as a homecoming of sorts, for musicians who had traveled from around the country for work.

Now, every year, jazz legends visiting their families for Christmas gather for the celebration.

“I love it because it’s a real family-friendly event,” says Paula Fogarty, Interim Executive Director for the Coastal Jazz Association. “So not only do we get to see great jazz legends perform from elsewhere who have left the region, but we also get to meet their families.”

The concert is happening Dec. 25 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Westin Ballroom on River Street.

Featured artists include Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Eric Jones, Robert Saunders, Kirk Lee, Calvin Barnes, Mitch Hennes and Gina Rene.

Tickets are $25 each in advance or $30 at the door. Click here to purchase yours.

After the concert, enjoy festive cocktails, appetizers and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Coastal Jazz Association.