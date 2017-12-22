Chief Lumpkin leaving Chatham for DeKalb County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Chief of Police is leaving the Hostess City for DeKalb County.

Joseph “Jack” Lumpkin, current chief for Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, will serve as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Public Safety in DeKalb.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced the decision on Friday.

Chief Lumpkin is set to take his new position on Jan. 28, 2018.

“I have enjoyed my experiences with the SCMPD and I am of the opinion forward-thinking internal and external customers will attest that I left this agency much better than I found it,” Chief Lumpkin states, in part, in his letter of resignation.

His move comes in the wake of the Savannah-Chatham police merger dissolve. But as he states in his letter of resignation, Chief Lumpkin believes “the future is bright for the new Savannah Police Department.”

City leaders are chiming in about the decision.

“We are sad to see Chief Jack Lumpkin leave, Savannah, but wish him luck in his next position in DeKalb County,” Mayor DeLoach said in a statement Friday.

He noted Lumpkin’s success over the past two years, including a double-digit drop in part 1 crimes, a 9% drop in violent crime, and a 32% drop in homicides.

“Chief Lumpkin is a legendary leader and has proven himself to be a transformational leader here in Savannah, who has greatly improved the culture here,” says Alderman Van Johnson, District 1. “CEO Thurmond and DeKalb County are fortunate to have a man of his caliber, where he will lead public safety & fight crime, not politics.”

Chief Lumpkin has been with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department since November of 2014.

Before then, he served as Chief of Police for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Albany Police Department and Toccoa Police Department.

According to Mayor DeLoach, he and City Manager Rob Hernandez will be conducting a nationwide search for the chief of the Savannah Police Department.