Billy Lee, owner of popular Savannah restaurant, McDonough’s, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. – WSAV has learned the long time owner of popular Savannah spot, McDonough’s Restaurant and Lounge and Billy’s Place, William “Billy” Lee has died.

Many have viewed McDonough’s as a staple for Savannah nightlife. Often voted the Best Karaoke in Savannah, the spot offers families and friends opportunities to connect and make memories for years. Some say its vivacious spirit and success of McDonough’s is thanks to the heart of Billy Lee.

Lee was well-known in the community and is being remembered on his Facebook page tonight as a man with a big heart.

A prime example of his goodness was when he recently opened his restaurant and lounge during Tropical Storm Irma to support those who stayed in town and Florida evacuees.

Many of them were left without power and food, and most businesses were closed.

But Billy Lee went grocery shopping to provide food for anyone who showed up.

Lee spoke to WSAV about his heart for serving others.

“I enjoy helping people and this has always been there for them and we’re one of the only places that are usually open because we have a reputation for being open where no one else is. That’s the story of what we do here,” Lee said back in September. “We help people.”

WSAV learned Lee died late Thursday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet. McDonough’s Christmas Party will go forward for Friday night at 6:30. All are invited to join in to honor Lee’s legacy.