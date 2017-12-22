5-year-old donates toys to hospitals that helped him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 5-year-old boy is giving back to the hospitals that helped him on his medical journey.

Kaden Chavis is an Abusive Head Trauma survivor from Hinesville, who underwent multiple surgeries in Savannah.

Throughout his time in the hospital, Kaden was given stuffed animals and blankets that served as a comfort for both he and his mother.

When he was in surgery, his mother would cling to the items, and when he was out of surgery, Kaden was able to cuddle up with them.

To honor his survival story, and give back to the places that gave to him, Kaden and his family took up a collection of stuffed animals and blankets.

On Friday they took 1,200 donation items to children at the Memorial Hospital in Savannah, where Kaden had all of his surgeries, as well as Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup and Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville.

What a special way to give back during the holiday season.

To keep up with Kaden’s journey, follow his Facebook page With Love, From Kaden!