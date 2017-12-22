3 convicted in death of nephew of Atlanta’s new mayor; claim mistaken gang shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Three men have been convicted of killing a nephew of Atlanta’s mayor-elect in a mistaken gang shooting.

Authorities have said 18-year-old Darius Bottoms was shot because 23-year-old Ryan Bowdery, 22-year-old David Dajunta Wallace and 19-year-old Rashad Barber mistook him for a member of a rival gang.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV report that all three were convicted Thursday of felony murder and other charges. Each was sentenced to life in prison, plus additional time.

Bottoms was a nephew of Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was elected Atlanta mayor earlier this month and takes office in January.

His mother, Myeka Jennings, tells the Journal-Constitution her son’s death is just a small part of the city’s growing gang violence.