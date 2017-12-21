Winter storm threatens holiday travel

Related Coverage Crowded roads in the holiday travel forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) — For the millions about to hit the road for the holidays, keep a close eye on the weather, because a winter storm might make for some tricky travel starting this weekend.

By the time winter officially arrived midday Thursday, a winter storm had already dumped up to a foot of snow in Montana, Idaho and Utah and is now headed east for the holidays.

“Going to work its way into the Northeast by Saturday with the potential for many delays at the airport and the roads with multiple threats of snow, ice and heavy rain,” warns Weather Channel Meteorologist Chris Warren.

The National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from the Rockies to Northern New England.

The storm’s arrival on the East Coast comes right when the American Automobile Association’s predicted record travel period begins, with 100-107 million travelers expected to be on the roads.