Video: Secret Santa continues tradition to pay off layaway bills

(KTVB) — The holidays can bring a lot of joy, but also a lot of stress for families trying to make ends meet. One Secret Santa in Boise, Idaho is providing holiday help to families in his community by paying off layaway bills at a number of local stores.

“Christmas is about giving, not receiving,” said Secret Santa. He hits three stores and has a budget he’s built by cleaning carpets and saving money.

Over the past seven years, he’s helped more than 100 families.

“Christmas morning when I wake up, I don’t think about anything else but those families. I’m wondering ‘Are they singing? Are they laughing? What are they doing right now?’ And that pretty much is my thought most of Christmas day.”

This year, he helped Robin Delacruz – a mom who was shocked to get the phone call that her children’s Christmas gift was already paid off.

“We’ve got their big gift that they wanted that we decided was the one gift we couldn’t get this year. They’re going to be extremely excited and just over the moon,” said Delacruz.

