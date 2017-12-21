Video: Robber’s bullet narrowly misses toddler

TYRONE, Ga. (WXIA) — Surveillance video shows the scary moments when a gunman fired a gunshot into a vehicle carrying three young children in Georgia Monday morning.

Mike McKinney said he heard someone scream near the O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tyrone. He drove towards the voice to see if he could help and heard an employee shout, “He shot me, he shot me.”

His intent was to get a video of the make, model, and tag of the suspects car, but instead, he got in the way.

McKinney said he slammed his SUV into the suspect’s car.

“I don’t remember running into him. I could’ve sworn up-and-down he hit me,” McKinney said.

McKinney said he looked at the suspect and saw him reaching for something, so he yelled at his three daughters to get down.

Surveillance video shows the suspect raise his arm and fire a shot into the back of McKinney’s vehicle, right where his daughters were sitting.

That bullet narrowly missed one of his daughters.

McKinney said the bullet when through his 3-year-old’s car seat and it would have hit her in the head, but she leaned forward just enough to for the bullet to miss.

“That’s what saved her,” he said.

Authorities said the suspect had entered the auto parts store through a back door and robbed it before encountering McKinney.

The auto parts employee was not hit by a bullet.

Police say the suspect got away, but there should be damage to the car. The suspect is described as a tall slender black male wearing a mask, black pants, gloves and a gray hoodie.

McKinney said he wasn’t trying to put his kids in danger.

“I was just doing the human thin of helping somebody that was calling help,” McKinney said.

But officials want to remind people to never put themselves or family members in danger if you find yourself in or close to a crime.