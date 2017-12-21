Statesboro sees lower gas prices before Christmas weekend

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Millions are hitting the road for the holiday weekend. With the bumper to bumper traffic and red lights, both can put a humbug on anyone’s Christmas.

One thing that won’t, is how much you spend at the gas pump. Right now, divers in Statesboro are spending as little as $2.16 per gallon. That’s eleven cents lower than the current Georgia Average of $2.27.

For Sally Minton, who is traveling to see her family in Alabama, the lower prices are a good reason to smile.

“It’s better than it was four years ago when it was almost 4 dollars a gallon,” says Minton. “So being around two dollars… I’m okay with that.”

Before she and the family travel, she looks online and maps out the cheapest prices for each pit stop.

“We just keep an eye out on them just looking and comparing prices from one place to the next. Or if we get off at an exit to get gas, we’ll find the one with the lowest price gas.”

She even looks for the special gas discounts that you can get through various gas stations and grocery stores.

“We take advantage of the cash discounts that we can get at different places and use them. And their fuel perks and such. We can take advantage of gas any way we can.”

So when you’re driving home this year, try and spot the deals because a few pennies will save you.

To find lowest gas prices nearest, head to these websites:

To save money at the gas pump, sign up for these reward programs: