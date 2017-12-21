Statesboro fire department holds blood drive for Deputy Chief Ronnie Shaw

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – The Statesboro community is came together to help one of their own.

The fire department held a blood drive today and everyone rolled up their sleeves to honor Chief Deputy Ronnie Shaw. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October.

“His families wishes were to have a blood drive in his honor so we are doing our best to try and get as many members of the department and the community as well to come out and donate blood,” said Lt. Derek Stoddard of the Statesboro Fire Department.

They and the American Red Cross were able to pass their goal of 39 units of blood. They were able to reach 45.