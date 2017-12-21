Plant Vogtle Project Gets Go Ahead

The Georgia Public Service Commission has voted to allow construction to continue on two new nuclear reactors, despite massive cost-overruns for the multi-billion-dollar project.

The Associated Press reports that today’s decision is said to “shape the future of the nation’s nuclear industry, partly because the reactors at Plant Vogtle were the first new ones to be licensed and to begin construction in the U.S. since 1978.”

The cost of the Vogtle project has ballooned to about $25 billion dollars (for two new reactors.) Georgia Power owns about 45 percent of the project and its costs have reportedly gone from about $6 billion to $12 billion.

Opponents of the project have indicated that allowing the construction to continue is like giving a “blank check” to Georgia Power.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says ratepayers have already paid up to $2 billion in nuclear fees with nothing to show for it.

The reactors are now five years behind schedule.