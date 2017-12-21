Metro: Further testing needed to ID human remains

SCMPD on scene at Rivers Bend (WSAV Art Ottimo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro detectives are continuing to investigate the discovery of human remains on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday, but according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, further testing is required to make a positive identification.

Crime scene on the first block of River Bend Court. (WSAV Trish Williford)

Police responded to a wooded area off of River Bend Court around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday where the body was discovered.

SCMPD believes it could be the body of a man reported missing in early 2017.

They say there are no immediate signs of foul play.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for additional updates.

