Garden City police seek woman suspected of burglary, public urination

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking the public’s assistance identifying a woman suspected of burglary and public urination.

According to the Garden City Police Department, the burglary victim parked his truck in the parking lot of the Jackie’s Seafood (1015 Highway 80) on Friday afternoon.

Police say the man forgot his wallet in his truck and went inside the restaurant.

While he was in the restaurant, a woman riding in a tan colored Nissan sedan or Altima got out of the vehicle.

Security footage shows her urinating between the vehicles and then entering the victim’s truck, stealing his wallet.

Police say the man came back out to get his wallet when the suspect’s vehicle speeds off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7787.