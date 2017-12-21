Former Georgia deputies face murder charges in tasing death

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — Three former deputies from Georgia who are accused of tasing a man to death made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland and Rhett Scott were all indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple battery and reckless conduct in the death of 58-year-old Eurie Martin.

The indictment states the former deputies unlawfully caused Martin’s death this past July by tasing and physically assaulting him.

Bond was not set in Wednesday’s hearing, meaning the men will spend the holidays behind bars.

The trial is not expected to begin until March at the earliest.