Former Georgia deputies face murder charges in tasing death

NBC News Published:
Former deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott (courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office)

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — Three former deputies from Georgia who are accused of tasing a man to death made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland and Rhett Scott were all indicted on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, simple battery and reckless conduct in the death of 58-year-old Eurie Martin.

The indictment states the former deputies unlawfully caused Martin’s death this past July by tasing and physically assaulting him.

Bond was not set in Wednesday’s hearing, meaning the men will spend the holidays behind bars.

The trial is not expected to begin until March at the earliest.

Copeland, Scott and Howell appear in court (courtesy WRDW/WAGT)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s