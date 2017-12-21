Community Corner: Trinity UMC hosts annual Christmas breakfast

‘Tis the season of giving– it’s alsowhen many reach out to those who are having a hard time getting up on or staying on their feet.

Savannah’s Trinity United Methodist Church continues its tradition of feeding the homeless in our community.

Reverend Stacy Harwell-Dye joins us with more.

A Festival of Lessons & Carols

Sunday, Dec. 24

7 pm

Trinity United Methodist Church

Christmas Breakfast

Monday, December 25

8 am – 10 am

Trinity United Methodist Church

225 W President St

trinity1848.org

(912) 233-4766