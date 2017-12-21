Community Corner: Trinity UMC hosts annual Christmas breakfast

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

‘Tis the season of giving– it’s alsowhen many reach out to those who are having a hard time getting up on or staying on their feet.

Savannah’s Trinity United Methodist Church continues its tradition of feeding the homeless in our community.

Reverend Stacy Harwell-Dye joins us with more.

 

A Festival of Lessons & Carols
Sunday, Dec. 24
7 pm
Trinity United Methodist Church

Christmas Breakfast
Monday, December 25
8 am – 10 am
Trinity United Methodist Church
225 W President St
trinity1848.org
(912) 233-4766

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s