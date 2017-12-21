Community Corner: Trinity UMC hosts annual Christmas breakfast

‘Tis the season of giving– it’s alsowhen many reach out to those who are having a hard time getting up on or staying on their feet.
Savannah’s Trinity United Methodist Church continues its tradition of feeding the homeless in our community.
Reverend Stacy Harwell-Dye joins us with more.
A Festival of Lessons & Carols
Sunday, Dec. 24
7 pm
Trinity United Methodist Church
Christmas Breakfast
Monday, December 25
8 am – 10 am
Trinity United Methodist Church
225 W President St
trinity1848.org
(912) 233-4766