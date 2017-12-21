Caught On Cam: Grinch steals Christmas decorations from SC home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina woman is hoping a “Grinch” will have a change of heart and return Christmas decorations stolen from her home.

On a quiet street in Charleston, a woman says a man brazenly walked up on her front porch and stole two Christmas nutcrackers.

“Unfortunately, there appears to be a Grinch in Charleston, and it’s just really sad that you can’t even display your Christmas decorations without someone stealing them,” says homeowner Kelly Gaskins.

Home security video shows a man walking up to her house, confidently picking up the decorations from either side of her front door, and walking away.

Video also shows the man driving away in what appears to be an SUV with a food delivery car-topper (upper left vehicle).

Gaskins is hoping someone recognizes the Grinch, so she can get back the nutcrackers she says she saved up money to buy.

She’s offering a $500 dollar reward.

“You know, today it’s my home, tomorrow it could be yours,” says Gaskins. “And we don’t want people like that to think that they could get away with stealing something that belongs to someone else.”