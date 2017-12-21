Bulloch County investigators charge 17-year-old in rape case

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old for a reported sexual assault in Bulloch County.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the East Georgia Regional Medical Center around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 17 in regards to a report of sexual assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was transported from the hospital to the Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault Center where a sexual assault examination occurred.

Based on the victim’s statements, evidence collected through the examination and other evidence obtained during the investigation, Beau McKinney has been charged with one count of rape.

The assault was committed at a private residence. According to the sheriff’s office, McKinney was a known associate of the victim.

The 17-year-old is being held in Bulloch County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact John Quattlebaum at 912-764-1785.