Savannah City Council approves 2018 budget, fire fee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council has approved a $408 million dollar budget for 2018.

Thursday’s 6-3 vote happened after weeks of town hall meetings, budget hearings, and debate over a controversial fire fee.

Council members Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Carolyn Bell, Brian Foster, Bill Durrence, John Hall and Julian Miller voted ‘yes’ for the budget.

Van Johnson, Estella Shabazz and Tony Thomas voted against it.

Dozens of city residents appeared before the council Thursday. Leaders of social organizations voiced their concerns over spending cuts while others were outraged about the annual $256 fire services fee.

They asked city leaders to re-think what many believe would be a financial burden on the people of Savannah.

Despite the controversy, city officials passed the fee with a 6 to 3 vote.

Many leaders believe the fee will provide a more balanced budget and allow for the city to maintain its current fire department services.

The fee will provide funding for 70% of the Savannah Fire department and restore 18 firefighter positions.

The council also passed a $400,000 for hardship to help some residents pay the fee.

Also in the approved budget: a millage rate decrease, spending cuts, and a new arena project.

For more on the budget visit http://savannahga.gov/budget.