17-year-old indicted on murder, assault charges

Tanaiveon Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 17-year-old Savannah teen has been indicted on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Tanaiveon Johnson was indicted on multiple counts today for the murder of Arraffi Williams, 18, in September of last year.

Less than 12 hours after the shooting occurred last year on East 31st Street and Bee Road, metro police identified Johnson as the suspect in Williams’ death.

But it wasn’t until September of this year that they arrested Johnson.

He has now been charged with two counts of felony murder, 6 counts of aggravated assault and 8 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

