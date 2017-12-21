Slender Man stabbing: Girl sentenced to 25 years in mental hospital

Anissa Weier
Anissa Weier passes a note to defense attorney Joseph Smith Jr. during closing arguments in her case before Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis. Weier is accused of helping her friend stab their classmate nearly to death to please online horror character Slender Man. (C.T. Kruger /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – The Latest on the sentencing of Slender Man defendant (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

One of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man has been sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital.

Anissa Weier pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, but she claimed she wasn’t responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill. In September, a jury agreed.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren on Thursday sentenced the 16-year-old Weier to be hospitalized for 25 years from the date of the crime, which would keep her institutionalized until age 37.

Weier apologized in brief comments in court and said she accepted responsibility.

She and Morgan Geyser lured Payton Leutner into a wooded park near Milwaukee in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

12:10 a.m.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – One of two Wisconsin girls accused of stabbing a classmate to win favor with a horror character named Slender Man is about to learn how long she will spend in a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide but claimed she wasn’t responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill. In September, a jury agreed.

This Sept. 2017 photo provided by Payton Leutner’s family shows Payton Leutner, who was stabbed 19 times in a Waukesha, Wisc. park in 2014. She was only 12 when she was lured into the woods by her friends Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who were also 12 at the time. Geyser and Weier claimed they were doing it to impress the fictional horror character Slender Man. (Leutner Family Photo via AP)

A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge is expected Thursday to send the 16-year-old to a facility for at least three years.

Payton Leutner survived 19 stab wounds in a Waukesha park in 2014. Leutner, Weier and the other attacker, Morgan Geyser, were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser also entered a plea and will be sentenced in February.

