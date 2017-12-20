Pastor group hosts peace walk through Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood

By Published: Updated:
SAP prayer walk starting at the corner of 35th and Burroughs Streets to advocate for the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood. (WSAV Art Ottimo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of pastors is leaving their church walls Wednesday evening to walk through the streets of Savannah.

The group, called Savannah Alliance of Pastors, gathered at the corner of 35th and Burroughs Streets at 5:00 p.m. to pray for the city before marching through the Cuyler-Brownsville community.

The historic neighborhood has seen four homicides, over 60 aggravated assaults and more than 600 shots fired since January of last year.

The 53 pastors are looking for ways to fight for peace within the city by hosting open conversations with residents and providing support.

Free therapy, group support and mentor programs are some of the possible solutions they are exploring.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s