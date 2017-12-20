Pastor group hosts peace walk through Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of pastors is leaving their church walls Wednesday evening to walk through the streets of Savannah.

The group, called Savannah Alliance of Pastors, gathered at the corner of 35th and Burroughs Streets at 5:00 p.m. to pray for the city before marching through the Cuyler-Brownsville community.

The historic neighborhood has seen four homicides, over 60 aggravated assaults and more than 600 shots fired since January of last year.

The 53 pastors are looking for ways to fight for peace within the city by hosting open conversations with residents and providing support.

Free therapy, group support and mentor programs are some of the possible solutions they are exploring.