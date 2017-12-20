Our Hometown: Greenbriar Wrap Center to benefit area children

The countdown is on! Christmas is just five days away and Greenbriar Children’s Center needs a your help to make holiday wishes comes true.

Now through Christmas Eve, stop by their Gift Wrap Center in Macy’s Court at Oglethorpe Mall to have your presents wrapped.

Prices start at $3, and all proceeds benefit Greenbriar’s mission to care for, shelter and help abused, neglected and runaway children.

The center is open from 9 am to 10 pm today… 8 am to 11 pm Thursday through Saturday… and

8 am to 6 pm Sunday, December 24. You can also lend a hand by volunteering as a gift wrapper.

For more information, visit: GreenbriarChildrensCenter.org.