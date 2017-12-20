Local apparel company fighting homelessness one hoodie at a time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local clothing company is working to bring homeless veterans a little bit of cheer and warmth this holiday — and you can help.

For every hoodie sold in December, Nine Line Apparel is giving away a hoodie to a homeless vet.

“We do have an opportunity to give back to our community now and it’s our obligation,” explains Tyler Merritt, Nine Line owner.

Nine Line is a veteran owned and operated apparel company, that focuses on bridging the gap between those who have served and those who have not.

While they are working to warm the souls of veterans during the holidays, the effort continues year round.

“Responding to a soldier or veteran in need is who we are, so for a veteran to receive a hoodie with a nine line dropline is a very powerful message,” says Ashli Clubine of Nine Line.

The nine line drop, featured in the name and logo of the company, is a medivac request for an injured soldier on the battlefield.

It’s a symbol of patriotism, hope and help.

“Its what the holidays are about. It’s not just about waking up and opening Christmas presents until you cant see straight,” Merritt says. “There are a lot of individuals who can’t afford it, a lot of individuals who don’t have that ability, and giving that hoodie is the least we can do.”

At Nine Line, it doesn’t stop with hoodies.

The company hosts special fundraisers, including a 5K set for May to benefit veterans.

So far this year they have built five houses for needy veterans — the latest they will cut the ribbon in February.

You can get a hoodie in the Nine Line store on Fort Argyle Road or online at www.ninelineapparel.com.