Gift Guide: Last minute stocking stuffers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) — The finish line of the holiday shopping season is approaching, so here are a few final gift and stocking stuffer ideas.

Light up a loved one with a new phone case, like the Lumee case that has lights on the front and back, perfect for pictures in the day or night.

Or keep your phone charged for the task with a Powercore disposable battery pack.

Wireless earbuds, like the Apple Airpods, are also on more wishlists this year as newer phone models nix the headphone jack.

For an Apple alternative, the Bragi headphones feature audio transparency and smart capabilities.

For those that still have not jumped on the voice assistant train, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini for only $30.

For added security, iStorage devices can lock up your back-up to ensure files do not get into the wrong hands.

An extra phone cord is another good bet for a stocking stuffer, as chargers are easy to lose or damage, so it’s something just about everyone could use.

See the full list of 37 last-minute gifts: http://on.today.com/2BPUds0