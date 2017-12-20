Former NBA player shocked to find toilet stolen from Texas home

By Published:
Charlie Villanueva
In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Charlie Villanueva is shown in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. The former NBA player has taken to Twitter to complain that a toilet was among the items stolen from his Dallas home during a burglary. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DALLAS, Tex. (WSAV) — A former NBA player came home late Tuesday night to find he had been robbed — toilet and all.

Charlie Villanueva, who most recently played with the Dallas Mavericks, said his home was “just burglarized” around 10 p.m.

Things got even more puzzling when he discovered what thieves took from the house.

“I’m still in shock of the things they stole, but the one stands out most is a toilet,” he tweeted.

Villanueva also tweeted that all of his appliances had been stolen.

Villanueva tweeted this photo around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night of the bathroom where his toilet used to reside.

The odd robbery quickly gained attention on Twitter.

“We have to do something to flush these thieves out,” said Norman Eaglestone.

“That’s a clean un-install,” tweeted @withinreasonMD. “You’re looking for plumbers with a felony record.”

Inside Hoops NBA chimed in as well with a call to action: “Whoever stole Charlie Villanueva’s toilet, please return it in the condition you found it.”

One anonymous Twitter user even launched an account called ‘Stolen Toilet,’ asking, “Charlie are u looking for me???”

Villanueva says he has called the Dallas Police Department several times with no response.

He tweeted at their account @DallasPD a total of 7 times — no word yet from the department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s