Ex-Fort Stewart soldiers get bail in 25-year-old murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Three former soldiers who have spent more than 25 years in prison for a killing their lawyers say they didn’t commit will likely get to spend the holidays with their families.

A judge in Savannah set bail at $30,000 apiece Wednesday for Mark Jones, Kenneth Gardiner and Dominic Lucci.

Their lawyers expected them to be freed later Wednesday.

The Georgia Supreme Court last month ruled that the three men are entitled to a new trial because state prosecutors improperly withheld evidence that would have helped their defense.

Prosecutors haven’t said yet whether they’ll retry the case.

The three white men were soldiers at Fort Stewart when they were arrested in nearby Savannah and charged with murder in the Jan. 31, 1992, killing of Stanley Jackson, who was black.