DEVELOPING: 3-year-old killed in Long County crash

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 3-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 196 near Hayfield Road.

According to Bob Hefley with Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue, two vehicles collided head-on just after 3:00 p.m.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to roll over several times, ejecting the child. The other vehicle struck the rear of a log truck.

Hefley says both drivers were transported to Liberty Regional. At this time, the extent of their injuries is not known.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this report.