Congress moves toward final tax bill vote

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Republicans are poised to make the most significant overhaul of taxes in 31 years.

Very early Wednesday morning, the revised tax bill passed the Senate.

House members have to re-vote because of procedural issues on Tuesday; parts of the bill did not meet Senate budget rules.

In the end, no Democrats in the Senate voted for the bill, they say American workers and families will not win under this tax plan.

“A third of the middle class, 30% will see a tax increase under this bill. We know that 83 million households will see a tax increase under this bill. It really was a classic bait and switch,” said Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York.

The revised tax bill is expected to be on the president’s desk later Wednesday.