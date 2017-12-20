22 new members join local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority initiated 22 new members over the weekend.

Members, family and friends gathered on Dec. 17 to celebrate the new members and welcome them into the sisterhood.

“Each one of you are a testament to hope and hard work. We are women of service and our capabilities are diverse,” said Dr. Vanessa Long, AKA International Membership Committee Chairman.

The members initiated on Sunday are Dr. Janice G. Bass, Ms. Karen T. Bogans, Mrs. Sandra B. Clark, Dr. Kisha R. Cunningham, Mrs. Stephanie S. Cutter, Ms. Alana P. Dawson, Ms. Pamela D. Denson, Ms. Prentecia N. Floyd, Ms. Shauna Glover, Mrs. Ernita Greene-Brown, Ms. Wanda P. Hobson, Mrs. Tessa B. Livingston, Ms. Karla T. Mack, Dr. Deborah C. Magnum, Ms. Rhondeeah L. Middleton, Ms. LaShanda Reid, Ms. Zari A. Rose, Ms. Courtney A. Savage, Ms. Quiana R. Scott, Mrs. Curtrina Y. Swain, Mrs. Timberly Taylor and Dr. Chiquetta Thompson.

These 22 women joined an international service organization that was founded in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women.

The Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter has served Chatham County for 74 years with a continued focus on community service.