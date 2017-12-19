US vetoes UN resolution on Israel embassy

(NBC News)–The United States has vetoed a UN resolution calling on President Trump to withdraw his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. And Ambassador Nikki Haley forcefully rejected criticism of the American decision.

The security council voted 14 to 1 to support the resolution.

But Haley’s sole vote blocked it since America is one of five permanent Security Council members with veto power.

Haley said the United States will locate its embassies wherever it pleases as a sovereign right, and called the resolution an “insult” that “won’t soon be forgotten.”

Haley said, “The United States has a sovereign right to determine where and whether we establish and embassy. I expect very few member states would welcome Security Council pronouncements about their sovereign decisions.

“The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy. Buried even deeper in the jargon of this resolution is the accusation that the United States is setting back the prospects of peace in the Middle East. That is a scandalous charge.

“Those who are making it should consider it only harms the very Palestinian people they claim to speak for.

“What we witnessed here today in the Security Council is an insult. It won’t be forgotten.

“It’s one more example of the United Nations doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Today for the simple act of deciding where to put our embassy, the United States was forced to defend its sovereignty. The record will reflect that we did so proudly.

“Today for acknowledging a basic truth about the capital city of Israel we are accused of harming peace. The record will reflect that we reject that outrageous claim.”

It’s America’s first UN veto in more than six years.

Haley also reminded the council that America has contributed $5 billion in assistance to Palestinians since 1994, and funds almost 30 percent of the UN’s relief agency for Palestinian refugees.