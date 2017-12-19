Tune In: Who will be The Voice?

(NBC News) The performances are in, and now it is up to America to decide the winner of season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice”.

Team Adam’s Addison Agen was overwhelmed by the lyrics of “Humble and Kind.”

“I’m surprised I made it through that far without crying,” said Agen.

The moment quickly became a memory, when the showcase for Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson included the original song “What Is Beautiful,” as well as a holiday season hymn.

“This is my passion. This is what I was born to do. So I hope people see that. I hope people believe in me. And I hope they vote,” said Simpson.

Also out for votes is Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski, whose performances included the confidence to take on an 80’s classic by Kim Carnes.

It was a quiet energy for Red Marlow’s two performances, including a song the Team Blake singer penned himself, “I Pray.”

Tonight’s winner will be revealed on the two hour finale of “The Voice,” which begins at 9 P.M. eastern and includes performances from Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Norah Jones and Billy Idol, among many others.

