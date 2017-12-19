Teen Uber carjacking ends in crash

Published: Updated:

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A weekend Uber carjacking that started in Bluffton ended in a crash in Savannah.

Two Ridgeland teenagers now face armed robbery and attempted murder charges after allegedly stealing the Uber driver’s car at gunpoint.

The driver says she picked up the teens in Bluffton and drove them to Hardeeville where they tried to shoot her.

She says the gun jammed and they hit her a few times before stealing her car.

The teens then reportedly drove her car to Savannah where they crashed into a tree.

Both teenagers are in custody tonight.

