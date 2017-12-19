South Carolina inmate attempts to escape police custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate attempted to escape from custody Tuesday morning, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the SCDC, Travis N. Biggerstaff tried to escape around 10:00 a.m. near the Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

During the escape, a SCDC officer fired their weapon. It was not immediately clear if the inmate was injured.

Biggerstaff was sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping, armed robbery and grand larceny. No word yet on additional charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will lead an investigation into the shooting. The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services will be investigating the escape.