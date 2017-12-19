Recycling bins set up in Statesboro for Christmas boxes.

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – What’s Santa putting under your tree this year? Maybe a new T.V.? Or a new smartphone? Whatever it is, Statesboro police don’t want you to just give it away.

“We want to give people an option to practice really good personal safety habits in this manner,” said Statesboro Public Information Officer Madison Bridges Warren.

But that’s exactly what you might be doing if the boxes and wrapping go out with the garbage.

“These criminals are looking for an easy target. If they see these packages and these boxes sitting down by the curb, or garbage, a house hold garbage can; they can see that there is going to be some sort of reward for their work.”

In Statesboro, it’s called Operation Safe Disposal. Dump your boxes and wrapping in recycle bins at Statesboro Police and fire stations.

“Certainly it gives that…air of anonymity so that you can drop this off and no one is going to know who you are.”

The drop-offs will be available till Thursday December 28th.

The drop-off sites for Operation Safe Disposal are:

Statesboro Police Headquarters on Grady Street

Statesboro Fire Department on Fair Road

Statesboro Public Works on Braswell Street

Statesboro Wastewater Treatment Plant on Briarwood Road

Public Parking lot located on Railroad Street.