Police seek shoplifting suspects; pair allegedly hit Walmart on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair suspected of stealing several hover-boards on Dec. 14, from Walmart at 14030 Abercorn Street.

According to police, the black male and female pair appear to be in their mid- to late-twenties.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 351-3403.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.