You’re invited to a special, family event this weekend!

It’s called ‘Christmas For Savannah.’

Enjoy a concert by award winning local band Tell Scarlet, visits from Santa and Pete The Cat, crafts for kids, Christmas “sleigh rides,” a live Nativity, refreshments and a special Christmas message.

It all gets underway this Saturday, December 23, from 4:15-6:15 at Lake Mayer Park.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit:

ChristmasForSavannah.com.