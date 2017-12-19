NTSB: Derailed train traveling 80 mph in 30 mph track

DUPONT, Washington (NBC News) — At least 3 people are dead and 100 others are being treated this morning at Seattle area hospitals.

A horrifying Amtrak train derailment sent several rail cars into the traffic of a busy interstate Washington state freeway Monday morning. The NTSB investigators working overnight have downloaded data from the rear black box confirming that the train was going way too fast.

An Amtrak train on the inaugural run of high speed train service to Portland derailed then veered off an overpass 40 miles south of Seattle.

Several cars crashed into the busy Interstate 5 freeway in the middle of Monday morning rush hour and smashed into a semi-truck and several other cars.

And now the investigation is focusing on the speed of the train and the condition of the tracks that hadn’t been upgraded with congressionally mandated positive train control—technology that is supposed to keep trains from crashing.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB spokeswoman said, “Preliminary indications is that the train was traveling at 80 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour track”

It was supposed to be a day of celebration as 84 people were onboard for the first day of faster service–including Alex Rozier, a reporter for NBC’s affiliate King 5, who got off before the disaster.

“Many of them were going to work, heading to the office or heading home for the holidays.”

The $180 million project had been the target of critics raising concerns about safety.

Now that debate may be reignited

Meanwhile the investigation continues today trying to find the other black box and the condition of the track.

NTSB investigators will also interview the engineer in control of the train when it crashed.