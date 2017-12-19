News 3 viewers send in creative ‘Elf on the Shelf’ pics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We asked and you answered! News 3 posted a story about a local family’s creative Elf on the Shelf photos gaining popularity and we asked everyone to send in their popular pics. We have combined those photos into a photo gallery. We’ll continue to add to it as you send in more photos to pics@wsav.com. Thanks!

