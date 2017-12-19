Michigan-based company recalls apples sold in Kroger stores

SPARTA, Mich. (WSAV) — A Michigan-based produce company is recalling apples sold mid-December in Kroger stores for possible Listeria Monocytogenes.

If eaten, contaminated apples could cause severe illness to pregnant individuals or those who have a weakened immune system.

Jack Brown Produce is recalling the following apples sold in stores from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19:

Large Fuji apples with PLU 4131

Lunchbox sized Fuji apples with PLU 4132

Lunchbox sized Gala apples with PLU 4129

The items can be returned to a Kroger store for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact Jack Brown Produce at 1-800-348-0834 or visit their website for more information.