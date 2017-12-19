Meet the US Olympic Team hopeful from Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two-time Olympic medalist bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and teammate Kehri Jones hope to go to PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Most athletes are only potential U.S. Olympic team members at this point. In many sports, the final selection is done right before the Games.

Meyers Taylor is the only Georgia native set to participate in PyeongChang. Though she was born in Oceanside, California, Meyers Taylor was raised in Douglasville, just West of Atlanta.

She started bobsledding in 2007 without a winter coat to her name.

In 2012, Meyers Taylor participated as a push athlete in Vancouver and took bronze. She then transitioned to driving a bobsled and competed at the Sochi Olympics, winning the silver.

She has been an active athlete her entire life. Meyers Taylor played softball at George Washington University but was offered scholarships for four other sports: basketball, soccer, softball and track and field.

She has been a part of the U.S. Rugby National Team and hopes to play softball at the 2020 Olympics.

But for now, Meyers Taylor and her teammate Jones are prepping for the 2018 Games.

Their secret? Focusing on the day-to-day grind.